Health authorities announced 108 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with figures returning to triple digits after the 96 new cases announced the previous day.

The 108 new cases were detected following 2,870 swab tests.

For the second consecutive day, the number of recoveries registered outnumbered the number of new cases found.

121 patients recovered between Friday and Saturday, authorities said.

Malta has identified 9609 COVID-19 cases since the virus was first detected in March. 132 patients have died while infected with the virus while 7418 have recovered.

As a result, the number of active cases in the country stood at 2059 as of 12.30pm on Saturday.

According to data compiled by the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Malta ranked 22nd across the EU for new cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days and 19th for deaths per 100,000 over that same timeframe.

Contact tracing teams are still working to identify the source of the new cases announced on Saturday.

Of Friday’s 96 cases:

• 32 were family members of previously known cases

• Three were at social events with previously known cases

• Two were work colleagues of previously known cases

Authorities did not provide any information about the remaining 59 cases announced on Friday.