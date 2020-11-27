A total of 96 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, with Malta's number of active cases reaching 2,076.

Over the past 24 hours, another 132 patients recovered from coronavirus. More than 3,000 people were swabbed between Thursday and Friday.

Malta has registered a total of 9,501 COVID-19 cases since March, 128 of whom have succumbed to the virus.

The number of new coronavirus cases registered daily is expected to remain in the triple digits all the way to Christmas, according to projections by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is providing information about this week's new cases here.

On Thursday, Malta updated its list of countries in the amber category.

Arrivals from all airports in Portugal, the UK as well in every airport in Italy, except for neighbouring Sicily and Sardinia, will need to provide a certificate showing a negative COVID-19 test.