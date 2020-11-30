A total of 121 people have tested positive for COVID-19, while another 108 recovered.

The new cases were registered out of 3,091 swabs that were tested over the past 24 hours.

This means Malta now has 2,071 active coronavirus cases.

A further four deaths were registered on Sunday, bringing up the total toll linked to the pandemic to 137.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.

Since the pandemic reached Malta's shores in March, 9,873 people have tested positive for the virus.

While today's new cases are still being investigated, 19 of Sunday's cases were traced to family members and another nine were linked to the workplace.

Four cases were direct contacts of positive cases.

So far, Malta and other EU member states have drawn up an agreement with six companies who are producing a COVID-19 vaccination. Frontliners and elderly people could start being vaccinated against the virus in the first weeks of 2021.