A total of 57 people tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest figure reported since Christmas Day.

But four patients died overnight - all men aged 84, 91 and 92 years - who died at Mater Dei Hospital and another 85-year-old who passed away at St Vincent de Paule.

According to data provided by the health authorities on Facebook, 134 people recovered between Thursday and Friday.

This is the second day in a row of double-digit figures, after the number of cases dropped on Thursday, when 79 new COVID-19 patients were detected.

It was also the first time that the number slipped below 100 since 85 new cases were reported on January 3.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is providing details about this weeks' COVID cases at a live press conference.

On Wednesday, Gauci said that Malta has detected 12 new cases of the highly-transmissible COVID variant that first emerged in the UK.

Replying to questions from Times of Malta readers, Gauci had said Malta has enhanced genetic sequencing testing, helping professionals detect mutations.

In separate news, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that Malta's COVID-19 vaccination programme will be brought forward by two weeks because of the arrival of the Astra Zeneca jab on Sunday.

So far, 33,477 vaccine doses have been administered, 6,457 of which are second jabs.

European employers call for calm

Meanwhile, the employers’ group of the European Economic and Social Committee expressed serious concern over the difficulties linked to the EU vaccine rollout programme.

Stefano Mallia, president of the group said it was "understandable" that tensions and frustrations would erupt over the slow coronavirus vaccine rollout and production delays.

However, "we need to remain calm and continue to maintain a high level of solidarity, as we did last spring when we were first confronted with the emergency of the virus,” he added.

In a statement on Friday, the group said that the EU needed to continue basing its approach on EU solidarity among member stats, and equally important, in partnership with neighbours and allies.

"In this regard, the Employers’ Group is against any restrictive action that deviates from free trade and resurrects borders. At the same time, it is crucial that our economy remains open, ensuring actual coordination to return to a full and well-functioning EU internal market as soon as the sanitary situation allows it," it said, adding that protectionism was never the way forward.