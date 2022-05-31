A new planning application is seeking to build a mega block of apartments on untouched rural land in Żonqor, Marsascala.

The project filed under application number PA/00777/22 is still in its vetting stage and is being proposed by Paul Attard of GAP Projects Limited, with Colin Zammit as the architect.

Set on a site of some 5,000 square metres, the project seeks to excavate the plot and build 180 garages at basement level, two retail outlets as well as 135 apartments, with drawings indicating that these are planned to go up to five storeys.

The site on the corner of Triq l-Għaguza and Triq l-Għawwiema previously fell outside of the development zone, however it was converted into a development zone during the 2006 rationalisation plan spearheaded by the previous Nationalist administration.

Zoning for the site was established in a 2018 planning control application, as is standard for rationalised sites, filed by Anton Camilleri.

The PC application attracted a large number of representations opposing the zoning of the plot for future development, including a petition by the Marsascala council.

Residents expressed concern at the inevitable felling of a number of mature carob trees that are present on the plot as well as the fact that development would displace the flora and fauna present there.

They also highlighted that any development in the area would increase traffic and overshadow surrounding properties due to excessive height.

The approved zoning application set the height limitation for development on the site to 17.5 metres.

While it did not object to the development, the Superintendence of Cultural Heirtage said the site was within an area that is subject to an archaeological study and that any works carried out there must be done under the supervision of an archeological monitor.

The deadline for representations for this application is July 1, with the case set to be heard at the end of September.

The land in question is just a stone’s throw away from the Marsascala seafront as well as the idyllic Żonqor Point, where the subject of large-scale development is a sore subject.

In 2015, a large tract of land outside the development zone in Żonqor was signed away to Sadeen Group, which had plans to build a sprawling campus for its American University of Malta.

The plan attracted nationwide protests, with the government pledging to not allow the Żonqor project to go ahead until AUM had filled its Cospicua campus.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced in February that the land earmarked for the AUM’s Żonqor and Senglea plans would be returned to the government.