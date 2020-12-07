139 new COVID-19 cases were found on Monday after 3,192 swab tests, the Health Ministry said.

101 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, leaving 2,007 active cases.

There have been 10,659 cases since the first was detected in early March, with 155 people dying.

The ministry said the new cases are still being investigated Of the 97 cases reported on Sunday, 26 were contacts with family members who tested positive, four were contacts with work colleagues who also tested positive and five were contacts with other positive cases.

The government is later on Monday due to announce its plans for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination once the vaccine is certified in the coming weeks.