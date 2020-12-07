Four elderly people have died after testing positive for COVID-19, the health ministry announced on Monday.

These bring the total number of deaths to 155.

The announcement comes hours after health authorities announced that another 139 cases had been reported.

In the first case, a 76-year-old man who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on October 4, died on December 4 at Mater Dei Hospital.



Another victim was an 83-year-old woman who tested positive to the virus on November 19 and died on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital.

Another two men who were also being treated at Mater Dei, died on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital. One was aged 76 and had confirmed positive for Covid-19 on November 21 while the other was 83 years old and had tested positive on November 28.



The Health Ministry offered its condolences to the families of the victims and called on everyone to follow COVID-19 prevention measures.

It encouraged frequent hand washing, social distance and the use of masks, thus safeguarding the most vulnerable in our society.