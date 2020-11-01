One hundred and forty new COVID-19 cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday, health authorities said.

Another 131 patients recovered leaving 1,832 active patients as of 12.30pm on Sunday.

The new cases were identified following 3,414 swab tests.

In total, Malta has reported 6,182 COVID-19 cases since March. Of those, 4,286 have recovered while 64 patients have died. The most recent casualties, Jesuit priest Edward Mercieca and a 91-year-old woman, died on Saturday night.

Information about Sunday’s cases is still being collected.

From Saturday’s cases:

• 18 were work colleagues of positive cases;

• Seven were family members of positive cases;

• Five were in direct contact with positive cases;

•Three cases were imported; and

•Three were from social gatherings.

