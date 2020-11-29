A total 143 new COVID-19 cases were announced by health authorities on Sunday.

Another 139 patients recovered.

The new cases were detected following 3,033 swab tests.

Malta has identified 9,752 COVID-19 cases since the virus was first detected in March. 133 patients have died while infected with the virus while 7,557 have recovered.

As a result, the number of active cases in the country stood at 2,062 as of 12.30pm on Sunday.

According to data compiled by the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Malta ranked 25th across the EU for new cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days and 19th for deaths per 100,000 over that same timeframe.

No information has yet been given about the cases identified on Sunday.

Of Saturday’s cases:

• 22 were family members of previously known cases

• Two were from direct contact with previously known cases

• Four were work colleagues of previously known cases

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.