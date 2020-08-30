Another 15 new coronavirus cases have been recorded by the health authorities overnight, the lowest figure in weeks. There were also 69 recoveries between Saturday and Sunday.

The brings the number of people with COVID-19 to 538, the lowest number since August 14. The number of new cases had been higher than 20 every day since August 7.

The new cases announced on Sunday were found after 1,909 tests.

Case details

The health authorities said that the cases announced on Sunday are still being investigated.

From the cases recorded on Saturday:

• five family members of previously recorded cases;

• one had direct contacts with a known case;

• four were work colleagues of positive cases;

• two were from social gatherings;

No information was given about the remaining cases, which the authorities are still in the process of evaluating.

Times of Malta is informed that contact tracing has become a difficult task since people tend to go out more than they did in the previous months.

In some cases, a contact tracing interview can last for some three hours, with the COVID-19 patients providing a long list of potential contacts, therefore making it difficult to trace connections.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.