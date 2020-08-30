An 86-year-old man infected with COVID-19 has died, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

He is the twelfth person to die while infected with the virus and the second coronavirus patient to die in as many days, after an 86-year-old woman died on Saturday.

In a statement announcing his death, authorities said that the man had been admitted to hospital for a separate health condition and tested positive for the virus following a routine swab test carried out on all hospital admissions.

He was receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.

The Health Ministry offered the man’s family its condolences and encouraged people to follow public health authorities’ instructions.

Malta registered 15 new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Sunday while 69 patients recovered overnight.