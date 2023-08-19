Police identified 15 people in Malta without valid visas or residence permits on Saturday morning, through a series of inspections in Pembroke, Paceville and St Julian’s.

The irregular residents, who hail from Bosnia, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal and Serbia, were detained by police officers.

They will be held at a detention centre until they are deported back to their home countries.

A police officer checks documentation. Photo: Malta Police CMRU

Police carried out the inspections in cooperation with the Agency for Detention Services.

Last week, a similar series of inspections in St Paul’s Bay and Qawra resulted in 30 people being found without valid paperwork.