The planning authority has received 154 objections to a 39-flat mega block in a quiet San Blas street in Nadur.

The five-storey block would tower over the one and two-storey homes in the immediate vicinity of the proposed site, objectors say.

The superintendence of cultural heritage has also objected saying the block would harm the existing traditional streetscape and the architectural value of the neighbouring property including traditional arches.

"The adjacent property has a degree of antiquity and is of significant cultural heritage value. This building was constructed using traditional techniques and features a loggia which is a traditional architectural feature, particularly in the island of Gozo," the superintendence letter says.

The objectors include residents. “Goodbye childhood memories,” one says.

Another said: "My childhood was running around the streets playing hide and seek and riding bikes safely. But with all the construction going on, the constant traffic and increasing vehicles, it's no longer safe for children" said another.

In PA/07747/22, applicant Kenneth Portelli and architect Saviour Micallef are seeking permission to construct 39 flats, 21 garages and a pool over five storeys in San Blas, Nadur.

Gozo-based NGO Għawdix said that existing policies allow for such projects to be approved in the outer areas of each Gozitan village. “The blocks of holes (very small flats) are burying the houses next to them and killing villages as we know them,” Għawdix said.

They, together with Wirt Għawdex and Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, are fighting these policies in court, they said.

They asked the public to object to the application until Monday.

National Statistics Office records show that, every quarter, more promises of sale for property are signed in Gozo than in any other region.

In September, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri acknowledged the need to rethink planning in Gozo to conserve what is considered traditional and Gozitan.

A chorus of stakeholders also expressed concern, in a pre-budget document the Gozo Tourism Association called for the entirety of Gozo to become a “design priority area”.

Similarly, Gozo Business Chamber CEO Daniel Borg said there was no holistic planning policy or design criteria in Gozo.