158 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, the highest number since November 18.

The Health Ministry said 2,602 tests were made in the past 24 hours, and 74 patients had recovered, leaving 1702 active cases.

It announced earlier in the day that four elderly COVID-19 patients had died, raising the number of victims to 226.

Figures announced on Tuesday mean that more than 6 per cent of tests were positive - a positivity rate much higher than the 2.54 per cent rate averaged since the pandemic reached Malta last March.

The new cases are still being investigated.

Of Monday's 148 cases:

30 were family members of people who had also tested positive

Eight were work colleagues of previous cases

16 were in direct contact with other positive cases

10 were traced to social gatherings.