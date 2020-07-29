A total of 1,630 councillors are eligible to vote to decide whether Adrian Delia will face a confidence motion or if a new leadership race is called, the Nationalist Party said.

Early voting kicks off on Wednesday afternoon, between 5pm - 6pm at PN headquarters in Pieta or at the sub-headquarters in Sannat, Gozo.

The actual voting will take place on during the Extraordinary General Council on Friday between 6pm and 8pm and continues throughout the day on Saturday. Results are expected to be announced around 8pm on Saturday.

In a statement, the PN said that its electoral commission had verified1,630 councillors can vote.

The upcoming vote is a crucial test in party support for its embattled leader. Delia continues to resist pressure to resign after losing consecutive confidence votes in the parliamentary group and executive.

The decision to go to the councillors was taken last Thursday, after an executive meeting that went on until the early hours of Friday and which saw Delia and his rivals debate different proposals for a way forward

After the parliamentary group’s no confidence vote earlier in July, a group of MPs nominated Therese Comodini Cachia as opposition leader if Delia was removed, even taking their decision to the president.

President George Vella, however, said he would not remove Delia as PN leader.

Among those to be named as possible future PN leaders are Comodini Cachia, MEP Roberta Metsola, Bernard Grech, Mark Anthony Sammut, Joe Giglio and Alex Perici Calascione.