Nationalist Part MPs started arriving at the party’s headquarters on Tuesday evening for a parliamentary group meeting set to discuss embattled leader Adrian Delia’s future at the helm.

The meeting comes after a similar one on Sunday evening, when some of the MPs held an urgent four-hour meeting in the wake of revelations by Times of Malta of WhatsApp chats between Delia and Yorgen Fenech. The businessman stands accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

While the MPs arriving at the PN headquarters on Tuesday would not comment on whether they would be calling for a vote of confidence, Times of Malta is informed the meeting will focus mainly on Delia’s future as leader.

A number of Delia's supporters are also outside the PN headquarters.

PN sources said earlier on Tuesday they expected the meeting to be a long one, with the MPs set to again urge their leader to step down. Should he refuse, it is believed they would push for a vote of confidence.

On Monday, Times of Malta reported that Delia had “dwindling” support within the parliamentary group, with the party's repeated poor performance in the polls, despite scandals involving the government, being the main driver behind MPs' decision to push to discuss Delia's leadership.

Last July, Delia saw off an internal vote after 67% of party councillors voted in his favour. According to the party statute, two years have to pass before a similar vote can be called.

'Attempts to shut me up'

Just before Tuesday evening's meeting, Delia claimed that he was being attacked in an “attempt to intimidate me and shut me up”.

He appeared to be referring to the Times of Malta story exposing his contacts with Fenech, after he had denied having any contact.

“New attacks on me have now started with information being passed to the media in an illegal manner, with the country’s criminal code being breached,” he claimed.

He said he gone to the police commissioner on Monday night and “explained everything”.

Times of Malta stands by its report and strongly rejects any insinuations by the PN leader that it carried any stories to intimidate him or shut him up.