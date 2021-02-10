A total of 167 new COVID-19 cases were registered between Tuesday and Wednesday, health authorities said.

Health authorities carried out 2,217 swab tests over the previous 24 hours, meaning the positivity rate has shot up to 7.53 per cent.

A further two patients died, bringing the virus death toll up to 286.

The latest victims are a 78-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman. Both died at Mater Dei Hospital.

Meanwhile, 165 virus patients recovered overnight, meaning the number of active cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Wednesday stood at 2,406.

Healthcare workers had administered a total of 43,337 vaccine doses by Tuesday. That total includes 12,135 second doses.

After receiving the first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday night, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday health authorities are concerned about a temperature probe used in the consignment and are clarifying if the doses can be used.