A group of 17 loggerhead turtles hatched from a nesting site at Ġnejna Bay, out of a total of 18 fertilised eggs, the Environment and Resources Authority

In a statement, ERA hailed the hatching as "an overwhelming success".

It said the nest was inspected by a qualified vet two days after the first hatchings were noticed. A total of 48 eggs were found, 30 of which were unfertilised.

This is the second turtle nesting site of this season, after another 32 turtles hatched from a nest at Ramla l-Ħamra, in Gozo last week.

The two nesting sites were identified when Nature Trust Malta (NTM-FEE) volunteers observed turtle crawls in the sand during routine early morning patrols.

ERA immediately issued emergency conservation orders limiting certain activities at the two areas, to protect the nests.

ERA funds NTM-FEE’s Wildlife Rescue Team and other efforts to rehabilitate injured or stranded protected species. Many volunteers dedicate long hours to support these invaluable actions.

The loggerhead turtle (il-fekruna l-komuni), scientifically known as Caretta caretta is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas.

This species is classified as globally endangered by the World Conservation Area and is also protected by various national and international legislation.

Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is prohibited and subject to legal action.

The destruction of eggs or the taking of eggs from the wild is strictly prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence.

People who observe wildlife in distress should call NTM-FEE on 9999 9505 or ERA on 22923500.