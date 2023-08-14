32 loggerhead turtles hatched from a nest in Ramla l-Ħamra bay in Gozo, with a success rate of 80%, the Environment Authority said on Monday.

It said that 48 hours after the first hatchings were noticed over the weekend, Nature Trust Malta volunteers and ERA officials dug out the nest under the surveillance of a qualified vet. The vet confirmed that out of the 88 turtle eggs laid on June 18, 32 hatched successfully. Of the 88 eggs, 48 were not fertilised and eight did not hatch successfully.

Video by Mark Zammit Cordina.

The turtle nest was first observed on June 18, when volunteers identified signs of a turtle crawl during a morning patrol indicating a potential new turtle nest.

Nature Trust and ERA confirmed the presence of a nesting chamber and measures were taken to protect the area.

Earlier this month, as strong winds hit the area, volunteers built a sandbag wall around the nest, to protect it.

Two turtle nests have been reported in Maltese beaches this summer with the second nest being reported in Ġnejna on June 25.

Last year, only one turtle nest was recorded at Ramla l-Ħamra but the nest was unsuccessful due to several factors, including inclement weather conditions.

The loggerhead turtle ( il-fekruna l-komuni), scientifically known as Caretta caretta, is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabit tropical to warm temperate areas.

This species is classified as globally endangered by the World Conservation Area (IUCN) and is also protected by various national and international legislation.

Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles (including their hatchlings), as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is prohibited and subject to legal action.

ERA works with Nature Trust Malta and other organisations to protect turtles and other marine life in Maltese waters.

More information on 9999 9505 or 22923500.