A 17-year-old found inside Marsa sheds where the police discovered a significant number of drug-filled sachets on Monday, all ready for trafficking, was remanded in custody upon arraignment on Wednesday.

The teenager, whose name was banned from publication because he is a minor, was inside one of the sheds when officers from the Drug Squad and other police units forced their way inside at around 9pm.

Having obtained a search and arrest warrant, investigators had to force open the door to gain access into the rooms that were evidently being used for packaging and trafficking drugs, explained prosecuting Inspector John Leigh Howard.

There were sachets of suspected cocaine, heroin, cannabis grass as well as a synthetic form of cannabis.

On Wednesday, the teen, who told the court that he was unemployed, pleaded not guilty to possessing the drugs under circumstances denoting that they were not intended solely for personal use.

Those offences were further aggravated by the fact that they were committed within 100 meters of a place frequented by youths.

His lawyers requested bail, arguing that in light of the disclosure given by the prosecutor, the accused was found inside the premises under suspicious circumstances and in the presence of a substantial amount of drugs.

A surveillance camera only monitored the area outside the sheds and no footage had been recorded.

Moreover, the owner or the tenant of the place was still unknown.

Citing the fear of tampering with evidence as an objection to bail was more of a routine that was not substantiated, argued lawyer José Herrera, adding that when dealing with minors, the court had to adopt greater caution.

However, the prosecutor countered that although all evidence from the alleged crime scene had been gathered, investigations against third parties were still ongoing.

Considering such circumstances, the court, presided over by Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, turned down the request, citing the fact that the case was still at a premature stage and the magisterial inquiry was still ongoing.

Moreover, the court expressed doubt as to the possibility of tampering with evidence and said that it lacked peace of mind that if granted bail the accused would abide by the relative conditions.

The court directed that the minor was to be detained at the Young Offenders Unit.

Inspector John Leigh Howard prosecuted. Lawyer Matthew Xuereb was also defence counsel.