Around 1,800 athletes have registered to take part in the 2024 LifeStar Malta Marathon which is scheduled to take part on February 25, 2024.

This will be the 39th edition of the annual race which had seen its inception in 1986. That first edition had seen the participation of 109 athletes and the number of participants continued to grow each year since then.

Race organiser Joe Micallef said he expects the number of participants for this year’s race to rise to 3,000.

“At the moment, 1,800 athletes have so far registered to participate in the 2024 LifeStar Malta Marathon,” Micallef told a news conference.

