A total of 190 false blue badges were flagged to the Commission for the Rights of Persons with a Disability since January 2022, according to Inclusion Minister on Wednesday.

The blue badge is a legal document issued to drivers with severe and permanent mobility restrictions that allows them to park in specific reserved places.

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said 108 fake blue badges were identified in 2022, and another 82 were flagged in the first six months of 2023.

She said that although the forgery of blue badges is a punishable offence, the use of such is not. So legal amendments to address the issue are being considered.

Farrugia Portelli was replying to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo. He also asked how many blue badges were revoked since 2020.

Farrugia Portelli said 12 blue badges were revoked by the commission in the past three years.

Blue badges were originally issued by the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability, but the responsibility was handed over to Aġenzija Sapport in 2022.

Up until last month, more than 1,200 blue badges were issued by Aġenzija Sapport from over 1,800 applications.