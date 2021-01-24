The €20 million Santa Luċija roundabout underpass was inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Part of the project had been inaugurated in October.

The 90-metre underpass includes two 130 metres approach lanes and four slip roads leading to the roundabout. It also included electricity, water, telecommunications, internet and traffic management systems as well as new water reservoirs and pipes for rainwater.

Inaugurating the project, the Prime Minister said the investment is expected to improve travel times from the area by more than 30%. It is also expected to reduce traffic, delays and emissions for many living in the south.

He said the project included a jogging track nearby and the rebuilding of a pedestrian underpass which will also be accessible to cyclists and people with a disability.

Works on the Santa Luċija site started in summer 2019, as the project contractors cut over 80,000 tonnes of rock to form the two “cut-and-cover” tunnels of the new 90-metre underpass.

Then 398 precast reinforced concrete panels were erected to build the underpass walls.

Meanwhile, the contractors also formed the two 130-metre approach ramps linking Santa Luċija Avenue and Tal-Barrani Road to the underpass, as well as four slip roads leading to the roundabout above it.