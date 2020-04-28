A proposed move to hand some woodland to hunters is a "done deal" that was designed to be "fast-tracked without any consultation", a group of NGOs has alleged.

Last week, it was revealed by the media that cabinet discussed Prime Minister Robert Abela's proposal to give Miżieb and Mellieħa’s Aħrax to hunters under a formal management agreement.

In a letter to Abela and Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, a group of 20 NGOs said that the way the public found out about the deal proved their “worst fears that this is a done deal which was meant to be announced and fast-tracked without any consultation whatsoever”.

“This jars completely with the promise of lobbying transparency. [Hunting lobby] FKNK themselves have also confirmed that they are in touch with cabinet on the matter, however we wonder why no such luxury has been afforded to us,” the NGOs wrote.

Their letter on Tuesday follows a similar one on Saturday. In Tuesday’s letter, the NGOs have again asked for a meeting with both Abela and Farrugia.

The agreement would see management of the natural open spaces transferred to the hunters’ federation FKNK and would formalise a long-standing claim the federation has made to Miżieb.

NGOs fear the deal will force the public out of the popular areas for nine months of the year, saying the hunting lobby “wants exclusive access during open seasons to hunt quail, turtle dove and also rabbits”.

“We are deeply concerned at this, especially in light of the fact that these popular spots are two of only very few similar areas where the population can enjoy a breath of fresh air. We feel that the further restriction of access to open spaces to accommodate a minority lobby is an injustice that will be damaging to society at large,” the NGOs said.

The hunting federation’s president Joseph Perici Calascione told Times of Malta on Monday that public access to Miżieb and l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa would remain unrestricted except during the hunting season as has been the case since 1986.

Sources have told Times of Malta that, under the plan, the federation, FKNK, would carry on using these sites as hunting reserves while taking more responsibility for managing them, possibly by employing nature wardens to enforce littering and other regulations.

In their letter, the NGOs described the issue as one of national importance. They also asked for a copy of any proposed agreement with the FKNK for their scrutiny.

Who are the NGOs?

Archaeological Society of Malta

BICREF

Bicycle Advocacy Group

BirdLife Malta

Din L-Art Ħelwa

Extinction Rebellion Malta

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar

Franciscan Friars (OFM) Malta

Friends of the Earth Malta

Futur Ambjent Wieħed

Għaqda Siġar Maltin

Isles of the Left

Kamra tal-Periti

Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU)

Moviment Graffitti

Nature Trust Malta

NASoM (Noise Abatement Society Malta)

Outdoor Recreation and Camping Association Malta

Ramblers Association Malta

The Grow 10 Trees Project

Attached files The letter by the 20 NGOs.