Around 20,000 people are expected to watch Robbie Williams in concert this Thursday in Floriana, the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) CEO said on Wednesday.

One of the world’s biggest pop stars, with hits like Let Me Entertain You and Angles, Williams will be performing as part of his European tour.

Speaking during event preparations at the Granaries, MTA CEO Carlo Micallef estimated 20,000 people will watch Williams live but said that the show goes beyond entertaining the predicted number.

“There will be worldwide coverage,” he said as the event brands Malta on the global stage.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo agreed and said tourists have come to Malta to watch Williams in concert, joining locals and tourists already here to fill out the show.

“Robbie Williams symbolises everything this country is working for,” the minister said, noting that there has been a fruitful summer of events, booming the industry with high-quality performances.

“This was probably the best summer for events,” he said.

“The tourism authority will continue to be there… to keep hitting that level year after year,” Bartolo pledged.

Long queues and no water

Last week, an MTA-sponsored music festival, SummerDaze, saw backlash from revellers who complained of hour-long lines for water stations and minimum prices of €20 for non-refundable tokens.

SummerDaze Malta 2023 hosted artists such as American hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas, Swedish singer Zara Larsson and Puerto Rican rapper Farruko on August 15 in Ta’ Qali.

The MTA heavily supports the event, giving €2.7 million in taxpayer funds to the organiser for a similar festival last year.

With an expected turnout of 45,000 people, social media was awash with complaints from festival-goers claiming that the event was unbearable due to long wait times, high prices and a lack of water.

“Long queues everywhere to buy tokens, it was never ending and no water was available,” one patron complained on social media.

The organisers of the event, 356 Entertainment, said that the number of water stations and bars was up to industry standard and that medics had also had allocated water to give out for free.