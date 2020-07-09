A total 20,000 passengers left or arrived in Malta since the partial reopening of the airport on July 1.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said they came on 220 flights and 11 Catamaran trips.

The minister was visiting hotels which had utilised the forced closure due to COVID-19 to carry out improvements and maintenance works.

She said that although the international situation was still unpredictable, the figures were encouraging, even with the number of bookings that had already been confirmed.

Flights were increasing in a progressive manner and the demand for Malta was increasing.