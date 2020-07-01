The first commercial flights to Malta in three and a half months touched down on Wednesday morning.

A Ryanair flight from Vienna landed shortly before 9am and passengers say the plane was approximately 30 per cent full.

Passenger Johanna Faller said she and her husband Alex only booked the flight a week ago because "we weren't sure we would be allowed to come".

“It all felt very normal and relaxed,” says Johanna, who usually splits her time between Malta and Austria. “We’re happy to be back”.

Some of the first passengers arrive in Malta after commercial flights reopened on Wednesday morning. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Malta International Airport reopened to passengers from 21 'safe corridor' countries for the first time since March 21.

As a gesture from the airline customers received a white coronation for being the first passengers in a while.

Rodeck Zakaszewki was on the second flight to land which was also a Ryanair flight and came from Gdansk. “I left Malta on March 12 for my parents 70th birthday and got stuck in Poland. Luckily I work in iGaming so could work remotely. But I’m happy to be back as my cat is here!”

Rodeck says his plane from Poland was about half full when it touched down on Wednesday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

According to passengers this second flight was around 50 to 60 percent full.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri are due to welcome passengers arriving from the first commercial Air Malta flight from Rome later.

Travellers say social distancing, temperature checks and masks were firmly in place and they felt safe.

Passengers have to wear masks when they walk through the terminal building. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Those arriving and departing are being monitored by thermal cameras to make sure they stay socially distant and that they do not have fever, a symptom of coronavirus.

Anyone who fails the temperature check will be tested for the virus, and will have to undergo quarantine until they test negative.

Malta depends on tourism for an estimated 30 per cent of its economy, according to Farrugia Portelli and hotels and restaurants are keen to salvage the usually-busy summer season.

However, doctors have warned people to remain vigilant against the virus that has seen a spike in some parts of Europe but has reached low levels on the island.

Just 21 people have coronavirus in Malta, which has seen no new cases for four days in a row.