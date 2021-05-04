Suzuki has pulled the covers off the 2021 GSX-S1000, showing off its new look, updated engine and improved electronics.

The popular naked bike has been given completely new bodywork and lighting, now sporting a sharper, more angular aesthetic designed to give it a ‘mass-forward’ appearance.

It’s available in three colours, called triton blue, gloss black and a new matt grey. It also gets textured radiator shrouds, Moto GP-inspired winglets, and urban camo side panels.

