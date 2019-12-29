Customs enforcement officials capitalised on their success this Christmas season with an undeclared cash seizure on Sunday.

During routine checks on passengers arriving from an EU state, a passenger was screened through the X-ray and found to be carrying €21,100 in undeclared cash in his carry-on luggage.

€10,000 were returned to the passenger and the remainder were seized pending investigations.

By European and national law, passengers are obliged to declare any amount of cash or cheques over €10,000 (or equivalent) to Customs upon arriving, departing or transiting to/through Malta.