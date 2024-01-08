Waste Serv recorded a drop of 23% in black bags in 2023 when compared to 2022, CEO Richard Bilocca said on Monday.

Last year was the best year in the history of Malta's waste management with fewer black bags collected than ever and a record 23,000 tonnes of recyclable material picked up from outside people's homes.

This is equivalent to the weight of 10,000 cars and did not include the plastic and glass collected through the BCRS scheme, he said.

Meanwhile, there was a 35% increase in organic waste collection generating 4.1 million units of energy as a result.

This is enough to power 570 homes for a year, equivalent to the village of Munxar.

Bilocca said this was only possible because of policy changes that included mandatory separation and amendments to the regional waste collection system.

Addressing the same media event on Monday, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said this showed that brave decisions were needed - even if initially not popular - to shift to a circular economy.

The public was playing an important role and cooperating, she said, noting that €26 million had been invested in two material recovery facilities - one in Magħtab and another one in Ħal Far.

She also noted that the public was becoming more conscientious with the rise in popularity of thrift shops that mirrored the national waste serve initiative to collect reusable items.

Over 18,000 items including toys books clothes and furniture were collected last year at four, so-called reuse centers.