Twenty five foreigners were found to be living in Malta illegally during police 'inspections' on Monday.

The police said the inspections were carried out in Paola and Fgura. Policemen and officers of the Detention Service were involved.

Those arrested included people from India, Bangladesh, Syria and Colombia.

The police force has been conducting a campaign to find people living in Malta illegally in recent weeks, after a large street brawl in Ħamrun between Syrian residents.

A total of 27 people were arrested in Marsa in early August, 24 in Gozo on August 21 and 40 in Marsa, Hamrun and Attard on September 16.

Police arrested a further 49 people in Marsa last week.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has said that further operations are being planned around Malta and Gozo.

"This is so that the authorities continue to fight the issue of illegal immigration as part of a strategy that is built on prevention, returns and relocations," he said.

Camilleri said authorities intend to return those found to be living in Malta irregularly to their home countries.