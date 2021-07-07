Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday while five patients recovered, data published by the Health Ministry showed.

It is the highest single-day number of new COVID cases reported since May 5 and follows a trend of case numbers gradually rising over the past two weeks. Twelve new cases had been reported on Sunday and Monday and 11 on Tuesday, the highest numbers since mid-May.

The rise in cases coincides with a spike in cases linked to the highly contagious Delta virus variant: 10 Delta cases have been detected, public health chief Charmaine Gauci told Times of Malta, up from just two last week.

No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, with the number of active virus cases now in triple digits, at 110, for the first time since May 20.

Data provided by the health ministry every day provides no detail about hospitalised cases, but Health Minister Chris Fearne has said that just three patients currently in hospital receiving treatment. All three are unvaccinated.

Healthcare workers administered 2,657 vaccine doses over the previous 24 hours - a relatively low one-day total.

A total of 341,765 people are now fully vaccinated, the ministry data indicated, with 365,611 first doses administered so far.

Vaccination is currently available to all residents with a valid ID card aged 12 and over. Walk-in vaccine clinics will open on July 19 and will be available to residents without identification documents, health authorities have said.