A total of 27 new COVID-19 cases were registered overnight, while another 58 patients recovered.

This is the first time, since August 11, that less than 30 people tested positive for the virus in 24 hours.

The number of new cases had spiked to 72 on August 15 but Malta has since seen a downward trend.

This means there are now 593 active cases in Malta, and a total of 1,847 reported cases since the pandemic spread here.

Up until Friday there were three COVID-19 patients in intensive care breathing with the help of a ventilator. A further five patients were receiving treatment at Mater Dei’s Infectious Diseases Unit.

Saturday's figures were published by the health authorities on Facebook.

In all, between Friday and Saturday, 2,290 people were tested.

Referring to the 32 cases diagnosed on Friday, the health authorities said that eight were related to a previously known case, five were traced to the place of work, another three were a direct contact of a known case and two are linked to a social gathering.

On Saturday Health Minister Chris Fearne said Malta will be one of the first countries Malta to receive COVIS-19 inoculation, after it was allocated 330,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that could potentially start being produced in the coming weeks.