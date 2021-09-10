Another 38 COVID-19 cases were registered overnight while 28 of the total patients are being treated in hospital.

Two are being treated with intensive care, the health authorities said.

With 43 recoveries, the number of active cases now stands at 740.

It is not clear what percentage of people being tested for the virus tested positive because authorities have stopped sharing the number of PCR tests carried out each day.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Chris Fearne signalled a shift in the focus from COVID-19 daily case numbers to hospitalisation rates.

He said the "main emphasis" of the daily COVID-19 update will be placed on the number of people being treated in hospital and in intensive care (ITU).

Also on Tuesday, Education Minister Justyne Caruana announced school protocols for the new scholastic year saying pupils will still have to wear masks in class but physical education, lab work, and classroom birthday parties will be permitted.

By Thursday 803,975 vaccine doses had been administered in Malta, including 1,796 booster doses.