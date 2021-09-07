New COVID-19 rules for when students head back to school later this month will be announced on Tuesday.

The announcement is to be made by Education Minister Justyne Caruana in a press conference shortly after 11am.

Times of Malta will report the press conference live.

Schools are set to open on September 28.

Last month, Times of Malta reported how schools are likely to again follow strict COVID-19 measures when students return to their desks.

Bubbles and mask-wearing are expected to be mandatory for the second year running despite the success of a nationwide vaccine roll-out programme.

The major change in the sector is expected to impact students in post-secondary education, who were forced to follow lessons online throughout the last scholastic year.

Because the majority of these students are now vaccinated, it is expected that they will be allowed back to lecture halls once the new year starts.

Earlier on Tuesday, educators complained of being in the dark over what classes they will be teaching when schools open.

On Monday, a parents' association said it was time for school life to finally get back to normal.