294 tickets were issued last week to persons not abiding with COVID-19 regulations, mostly the mandatory use of masks, the police said on Tuesday.

42 persons were booked for gathering in groups of more than six.

The fine for not wearing a mask is €100, which is halved if it is not contested.

LESA officials last week reportedly issued 1,300 fines for those not wearing a mask.

People in groups of more than six are fined €200, or €100 if they settle the fine before proceedings kick off.

The tourism minister earlier this week also said that legal action is being taken against two establishments for failing to observe the rules.