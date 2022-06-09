Thirty per cent of those questioned in a nationwide survey admitted to going to politicians to ask for a favour, with most of these being Gozitans.

Those with higher education did not feel the need to resort to politicians, while youths, aged 16-25, were the category that least felt the need to call in any favours from politicians.

The results of the survey, carried out by statistician Vincent Marmara among more than 1,000 people, were revealed during the second 'State of the Nation' conference, organised by President George Vella to give a snapshot of Maltese society.

Men were more inclined to resort to politicians for assistance, while than a third of Gozitans (34.5%) admitted they had approached a politician for help.

The steep increase in the cost of living is ripping through families’ pockets, affecting their financial situation and their daily decisions, according to the survey.

It showed that inflation was impacting people's daily lives, reflected in an increase in the number of people who said their financial situation today was worse than a year ago.

Marmarà said that thanks to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, more people had declared they were happier now compared to last year. A total of 62% expected to be living better this time next year.

A total of 77 per cent said they were satisfied with their lives, a 17 per cent increase over last year, showing that the return to normality after the pandemic was having an impact on people’s lives. Sixty five per cent said they were satisfied with their life accomplishments while 78 per cent were satisfied with their overall standard of living.

On their financial situation, 28 per cent said they were worse off while 44 per cent said it remained the same as last year. Only four of 10 people believe they will be better off next year while 15 per cent said their situation will worsen.

During the presentation of the survey, Marmarà pointed out how the role of the family was still important for people, including in decision-making. On religion, nine of 10 respondents said they believed in God but did not give the same level of importance to religion.

Asked about the media, people’s most popular source of information was the television followed by news sites and Facebook and printed newspapers. One of every four relied on Facebook for news. There was an increase in the number of people who said the media was discussing issues that affect and interest them.

Just a quarter satisfied with the environment

On the state of the environment, just one in four said they were very satisfied with the environment in their locality.

During a discussion, Andre' Callus from Moviment Graffitti said people were seeing how the country was losing its focus on the environment. There was no balance between development and the environment and there was an urgent need to change planning policies.

Michael Stivala from the Malta Developers' Association said development was within the rules.

"Permits are issued on the basis of policies and not what is said on news portals or social media. Policies are there to be followed. If there's a need to update them, let’s update them," he said.

He added that there was the wrong impression that developers wanted to continue developing rather than focusing on selling their stock.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said blanket statements on the state of the environment did not serve any good. She pointed out that there was an electoral pledge for the country to have more open spaces.

She admitted that the number of cars on the roads were the “biggest headache” on greenhouse gas emissions but there has to be a transition to cleaner fuels.

Read the survey results in full by clicking pdf below.

Attached files pr220757d.pdf