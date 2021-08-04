A total of 30 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospital, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday as it reported 82 newly detected virus cases.

Data showed that 293 patients recovered overnight while no further virus-related deaths were reported.

As a result, the number of active virus cases in the country currently stands at 1,333.

Healthcare workers administered 3,346 swab tests during the previous day.

The current seven-day moving average of cases is 86, with around 20 per cent of cases related to travel.

Hospitalised patients

The number of hospitalised patients now stands at 30, down marginally from the 31 patients who were receiving hospital treatment on Tuesday.

Five of those patients require intensive care. One of those is vaccinated while the other four are not, Charmaine Gauci said.

Vaccination

Healthcare workers administered 2,585 vaccine jabs over the previous 24 hours, data indicated.

A total of 387,400 people are now fully vaccinated. The number of vaccination jabs administered so far now stands at 765,417.

Speaking on her biweekly Ask Charmaine programme, public health chief Charmaine Gauci said that authorities would be issuing revised guidelines for pregnant women shortly.

Pregnant women have been advised by the Malta College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but public authorities have yet to provide official guidance to that effect.