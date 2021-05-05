Thirty new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday. No new deaths were registered for the third day in a row.

This is the 16th consecutive day that the number of new daily coronavirus cases remained below 50.

The new cases were detected from 1,785 swab tests.

Another 38 people recovered overnight, meaning Malta now has 280 active cases.

The country's vaccination drive continued with applications now open to people aged from 30 onwards. Authorities administered 5,470 doses on Tuesday, the data indicated.

A total of 352,421 vaccine jabs have been given so far, of which 111,318 are second doses.

Over the past week, 1,066 fines were handed out to people who breached COVID-19 rules, an increase from the previous week’s 948.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday that more COVID-19 restrictions will be eased shortly.