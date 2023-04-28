Around 3,200 students in their first post-secondary year will be receiving €300 in vouchers for free internet, the equivalent of a year’s worth of web access.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Education Minister Clifton Grima launched the scheme's third edition on Friday at MCAST’s Paola campus.

“This a process that continues to benefit students,” Grima said, explaining that the vouchers incentivise students to keep studying after leaving mandatory education.

“It’s a €300 voucher that will be making a difference for students,” he said.

Like in its previous years, the scheme will cost the government €1 million and will be available for those in their first year of post-secondary studies, but only if they immediately continued their studies following secondary graduation, they said.

Given in the form of vouchers, students will begin receiving these electronically at the beginning of May and they can be redeemed between May 5 and August 15 – extending the validity of the vouchers by one month from last year.

The vouchers will be redeemable at Malta’s three internet service providers, GO, Melita and Epic.

This is but one measure that highlights the government’s investment in students, Grima said, noting that other financial aid such as stipend allowances for students have continued to increase over the years.

Schembri echoed a similar sentiment: “This government doesn’t want to use students as posters, but rather invest in them and put them at the centre of the country’s politics.”

Schembri pointed out how important technology is in today’s fast-moving world.

“Try and put your phone in front of you and try not to touch it. You will see how quickly your hands begin to shake,” the economy minister said.

“That’s how important technology is today.”

“You begin to feel jealous because when we were younger, we did not have such opportunities,” Schembri said, also using MCAST’s library and campus as another example of the government’s investment in education.