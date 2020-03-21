Tourism authorities carried out 360 inspections of catering establishments and other businesses on Friday but found no breaches of new regulations intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Malta Tourism Authority said in a statement that inspections had been carried out across Malta - including in Mellieħa, St Paul's Bay, Ħamrun, Marsa, Fgura and Birżebbuġa, among others - and Gozo.

More than 2,200 inspections have been carried out since new regulations came into force earlier this week amid the coronavirus outbreak, ordering the closure of bars and restaurants (although take-away outlets have been allowed to continue operating) as well as clubs, cinemas and gyms.

On Thursday, two establishments in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and in Ġnejna, as well as a massage parlour in Buġibba, became the latest to be fined €3,000 for breaching the laws.

"The Malta Tourism Authority is pleased to note that hospitality, catering and other establishments appear to have understood the importance of the measures introduced by government and are abiding by the terms of the relevant Legal Notices," the authority said in a statement.

"The MTA would also like to appeal to the general public to cooperate and avoid staying in close proximity outside such establishments."

It urged anyone who encountered any breaches to inform the authority via the helpline: 21692447 or email: tourismcovid-19helpline@visitmalta.com.