A group of 37 migrants arrived in Malta on an AFM partrol boat at around midnight.

The migrants were taken in at Boiler Wharf.

Both the police and the AFM took part in the operation.

Alarm Phone tweeted last night that it was receiving calls from relatives of several migrants who were worried about the fate of their loved ones. They said the authorities were not saying anything about 35 people who called them in distress.

It is not known whether the migrants taken in last night are the same people Alarm Phone was referring to.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

This was the third group of migrants to be brought to Malta in the past days.

A group of 46 migrants, including a baby, were rescued and brought to Malta on Monday and another group of 78 on July 14. Three dead migrants had also been found with that group.