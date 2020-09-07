Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases were detected between Sunday and Monday, the highest tally registered over 24 hours in the past 10 days.

The new cases, which were detected from 1,640 tests, were counterbalanced by 63 patients who recovered from the virus overnight.

As of 12.30pm on Monday, Malta had 372 active coronavirus cases.

Health authorities released the figures on Facebook.

So far, 14 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Malta, with the latest victim dying on Saturday morning.

Case details

Health authorities said that today’s cases are still being investigated.

Of virus cases reported on Sunday:

two concerned family members of previously known cases

two were work colleagues

two cases were from social gatherings

two cases were traced to a bodybuilding event

three cases were in direct contact with other people who had tested positive.

