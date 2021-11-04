Malta has recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily tally in six weeks and three more than the number recorded on Wednesday.

Another 17 patients recovered, bringing the tally of known COVID-19 cases in Malta up to 271.

Eight patients are in hospital, four of them in ITU. There were nine patients in hospital on Wednesday, including four in ITU.

Healthcare workers have administered 884,349 vaccine doses so far, with 55,876 of those being booster doses.

Thursday's figure was the highest since September 14 when there were 50 cases.

COVID-19 cases are once again rising in Europe, with WHO Europe director Hans Kluge telling a news conference on Thursday that the continent is once again the epicentre of the virus.