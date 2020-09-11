Another 43 COVID-19 cases and 30 recoveries were recorded between Thursday and Friday, the health authorities said on social media.

This brings the number of active coronavirus cases in Malta as of 12.30pm on Friday to 399.

In a first for Malta, a patient who had recovered from the illness has tested positive again.

The health authorities said in their daily update on Facebook that 2,094 tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, meaning a total of 211,236 swabs have been taken over the past six months.

So far, 15 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Malta, the last one on Thursday.

Malta's total number of cases per 100,000 population is 74.6, the fifth-highest in the EU, according to the European Centre of Disease Control’s daily list. The list was last updated on Thursday.

Information about new cases is being given by the Superintendent of Health in a weekly update held every Friday.

