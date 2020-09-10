An 80-year-old man has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

He tested positive on September 4, was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday and passed away early on Thursday.

He had underlying medical conditions.

The man is the 15th to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Malta.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the family and urged the public to follow COVID-19 measures.

The last casualty in Malta was an 85-year-old doctor who passed away on Saturday.