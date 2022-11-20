Some 44 people were found to be living in Gozo illegally, the police said on Sunday.

In a statement, the police said immigration officers together with officials from the detention service had carried out inspections in Gozo.

During a search in Marsalforn, some 44 migrants were found to be living on the island without the necessary documentation.

The migrants are from Ghana, Syria, Nigeria, Gambia, Tongo, Albania, Burkina Faso, and Pakistan.

Police said they were taken to a detention facility and the process to have them deported out of the country has begun.

Further inspections are planned for the coming weeks, police said.

It is the third group identified in migration raids this month after police also found irregular migrants in Ħamrun and Xewkija.