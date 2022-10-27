A total 44,000 flu and Omicron vaccine doses have been given in the first 10 days of the health authorities' latest vaccination drive.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that since October 17, 44,000 doses of the two vaccines have been given out.

The government started offering both the seasonal influenza and the third COVID-19 booster to those aged over 55 as well as the vulnerable from October 17.

According to Fearne, some 63% of those who visited clinics to get vaccinated opted to take both vaccines.

Times of Malta is informed that in the first week, 14,000 Omicron jabs were given out.

Asked whether the authorities are happy with the takeup, Fearne said Malta's rates are still among the highest and dismissed concerns that people were opting not to take the COVID-19 booster.

"Our rates are much, much, much higher than those abroad. If you compare this to what we had with the second booster, the situation is completely different. We had nobody with immunity in the community while now we have practically everyone with some form of immunity.

"It's good that those who can take it do, but there already is a certain level of immunity now," Fearne said.

Meanwhile, the minister assured that despite the COVID-19 budget for next year being cut by some €10 million since the virus is now endemic, the services related to it will still be free to the public. This includes both testing and vaccinations.

On the budget allocated to the health sector, Fearne said it is a "record" one.

"This is an absolute record. Contrary to the expectations of some, who expected cuts, the opposite happened and the health budget for next year is more than €1 billion ," Fearne said.

Describing the island's health system as "one of the best in the world", Fearne said that while the plan is an ambitious one, the government is confident it will implement it.