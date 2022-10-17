People aged over 55, pregnant women, healthcare workers and those suffering from chronic conditions can get vaccinated against the flu and COVID from today (Monday).

The jabs are being made available, for free, from all health centres and community clinics ahead of what is expected to be a severe influenza season.

Both vaccines could be taken at the same time, on different arms, and people can also opt to take just one.

The flu jab will become available to everyone aged six months and over as of October 31.

Who is eligible?

Adults aged 55 and over

Pregnant women

Healthcare workers

Those who are aged 12 and over with the following chronic conditions: chronic respiratory disease, chronic heart disease, chronic liver disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes mellitus and any chronic immunodeficiency state including HIV/AIDS.

In the case of people aged below 55, evidence of one of these conditions needs to be confirmed either by presenting the Schedule V Control Card or a medical certificate.

The flu vaccine only is also available for children aged between six months and 12 years suffering from these same chronic conditions.