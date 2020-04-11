A group of 47 asylum seekers are adrift in Maltese waters without water or fuel, an emergency hotline warned on Saturday morning.

The boat, which has reportedly been at sea for 36 hours, is also carrying a pregnant woman and children, a spokesperson for NGO Alarm Phone told Times of Malta.

People aboard the rubber boat face the risk of being left to drown on Easter weekend, with both Malta and Italy having said that their ports are unsafe. Malta has also said that it cannot guarantee resources to come to the aid of people in distress at sea.

It said the decision was being taken in view of the risk of the spreading of COVID-19 and the fact that the forces of law and order were otherwise engaged on duties related to containing the virus.

Alarm Phone said that it had alerted the Maltese authorities to the boat at 11pm on Friday night. They received a confirmation of their email but no response.

“Sea-rescue is your duty! Don't let them drown,” the NGO addressed the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) in a tweet.

Contacted by Times of Malta, the AFM did not respond.

Carola Rackete, who made international headlines last year by forcibly docking in an Italian port with rescued migrants, tweeted “ I feel I have lived that same Easter weekend many years now: boats in distress and not enough help at all, while technically help is available.”

“Right now, not a single rescue ship because of COVID-19. Refugees still flee the civil war and that won't stop,” she said.

I feel I have lived that same Easter weekend many years now: boats in distress and not enough help at all, while technically help is available.



Right now, not a single rescue ship bc of Covid-19. Refugees still flee the civil war and that won't stop. /1 https://t.co/f0Oyy8RcoN — Carola Rackete (@CaroRackete) April 11, 2020

Local human rights NGOs and activists have expressed shock at the authorities’ decision to close its borders to migrants in need and have accused the government of exploiting the pandemic to "shelve its human rights obligations" and endanger lives.

The vessel currently in distress in Malta's search and rescue zone is one of three that are out at sea at the moment and have made contact with Alarm Phone.

The other two are carrying 140 migrants in total. One is located in international waters while the other’s location is unknown.